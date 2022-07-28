Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nitinol shape memory material is a special material combined with sensing and driving, while Nitinol shape memory alloy is a very important part of Nitinol shape memory material. A nickel-titanium alloy shape memory alloy is a type of alloy whose shape is deformed into an original shape after being deformed into another shape by a low-temperature deformation deformation in a certain initial state.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys in global, including the following market information:

Global Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Temperature Austenite Phase Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys include Nitinol Devices & Components, SAES Getters, G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG, ATI Wah-chang, Johnson Matthey, Fort Wayne Metals, Furukawa Electric, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and Nippon Seisen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Temperature Austenite Phase

Low Temperature Martensite Phase

Global Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Applications

Aircraft Applications

Automotive

Home Appliance

Others

Global Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nitinol Devices & Components

SAES Getters

G.RAU GmbH & Co. KG

ATI Wah-chang

Johnson Matthey

Fort Wayne Metals

Furukawa Electric

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Nippon Seisen

Metalwerks PMD

Ultimate NiTi Technologies

Dynalloy

Grikin

PEIER Tech

Saite Metal

Smart

Baoji Seabird Metal

GEE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel-Titanium Shape Memory Alloys Players in Global Market



