UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acrylic adhesive tapes are formed with an acrylic polymer base that is coated on a backing material or carrier. The adhesive is applied either on one side or both in order to temporarily or permanently join two overlapping materials. The products have been segmented into foamed tapes and non-foamed tapes. Broadly, foamed and non-foamed tapes are considered as the main products in the worldwide global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market, among which the demand for the latter is way higher than the former. The global global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market is expected to be primarily driven by high demand for non-foamed tapes. Furthermore, substantial growth in application industries is expected to further escalate the demand for UV- cured acrylic adhesive tapes in the near future. However, the growth in global uv-cured acrylic adhesive tapes market is likely to be restrained by cost benefits offered by non-foamed tapes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes in global, including the following market information:

The global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes market was valued at 533.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 747.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Foamed Tapes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes include Nitto Denko Corporation, 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, Biolink Gesellschaft für Verbindungstechnologien GmbH, Collano Adhesives AG, Denka Company Limited, Eurobond Adhesives Limied, H.B. Fuller and Weifang Haibin Chemical and etc.

We surveyed the UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UV-cured Acrylic Adhesiv

