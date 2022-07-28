Mushroom Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mushroom packaging is also included in it. Mushroom packaging is usually made by cultivating fungi on the medium of husk, hulls and woody biomass of different agriculture waste including rice, soy, and cotton. Waste material acts as the substrate on which fungal mycelium is added. The packaging material which arises from mycelia and waste is strong, light in weight, biodegradable, and durable for a long time. This packaging is used in organic fertilizers. Mushroom packaging needs a sterile environment to prevent fungal infection.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mushroom Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Mushroom Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mushroom Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Mushroom Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mushroom Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mushroom Packaging include Ecovative Design, Sealed Air, Stanhope Seta, Dell, SPOR, Rich Brilliant Willing, Steelcase, Merck Forest and Farmland Center. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mushroom Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mushroom Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Mushroom Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Standard
Customized
Global Mushroom Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Mushroom Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Furniture
Industrial Equipment
Automotive
Cosmetic
Others
Global Mushroom Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Mushroom Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mushroom Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mushroom Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Mushroom Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Mushroom Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ecovative Design
Sealed Air
Stanhope Seta
Dell
SPOR
Rich Brilliant Willing
Steelcase
Merck Forest
Farmland Center
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mushroom Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mushroom Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mushroom Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mushroom Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mushroom Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mushroom Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mushroom Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mushroom Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mushroom Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mushroom Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mushroom Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mushroom Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mushroom Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mushroom Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mushroom Packaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mushroom Packaging Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Mushroom Packaging Market Siz
