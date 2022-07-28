Consumer Drone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A consumer drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle designed for the mass market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Consumer Drone in global, including the following market information:

Global top five Consumer Drone companies in 2021 (%)

The global Consumer Drone market was valued at 3802 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11700 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Multi-Rotor Drones Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Consumer Drone include DJI, Parrot, 3D Robotics, SkyTech, Walkera, WL Toys, Syms Toys, Hubsan and JJRC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Consumer Drone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Consumer Drone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Consumer Drone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Consumer Drone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Consumer Drone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Consumer Drone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Consumer Drone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Consumer Drone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Consumer Drone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Consumer Drone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Consumer Drone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Consumer Drone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Consumer Drone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Consumer Drone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Consumer Drone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Consumer Drone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer Drone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Consumer Drone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer Drone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Consumer Drone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Multi-Rotor Drones

