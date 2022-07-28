Aluminium Alloys Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminum alloy is one of the most widely used nonferrous metal structural materials in industry

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Alloys in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminium Alloys Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7217355/global-aluminium-alloys-forecast-2022-2028-621

Global Aluminium Alloys Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aluminium Alloys companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminium Alloys market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Deformed Aluminium Alloy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Alloys include Alcoa, Rio Tinto Alcan, Kaiser Aluminum, Aleris, Rusal, Constellium, AMI Metals, Thyssenkrupp Aerospace and Kobe Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminium Alloys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminium Alloys Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminium Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Deformed Aluminium Alloy

Cast Aluminium Alloy

Global Aluminium Alloys Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminium Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aviation Industry

Military Industry

Industrial Manufacture

Medical Industry

Others

Global Aluminium Alloys Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminium Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminium Alloys revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminium Alloys revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminium Alloys sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aluminium Alloys sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alcoa

Rio Tinto Alcan

Kaiser Aluminum

Aleris

Rusal

Constellium

AMI Metals

Thyssenkrupp Aerospace

Kobe Steel

Materion

VSMPO-AVISMA

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-aluminium-alloys-forecast-2022-2028-621-7217355

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminium Alloys Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminium Alloys Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminium Alloys Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminium Alloys Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminium Alloys Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminium Alloys Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminium Alloys Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminium Alloys Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminium Alloys Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminium Alloys Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminium Alloys Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Alloys Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Alloys Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Alloys Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Alloys Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Alloys Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Aluminium Alloys Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-aluminium-alloys-forecast-2022-2028-621-7217355

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Titanium Alloys Aluminium Alloys Aerospace Materials Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global Composite Materials Aluminium Alloys Aerospace Materials Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Global Aluminium Alloys Aerospace Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Steel Alloys Aluminium Alloys Aerospace Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

