Aluminium Alloys Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aluminum alloy is one of the most widely used nonferrous metal structural materials in industry
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Alloys in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminium Alloys Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7217355/global-aluminium-alloys-forecast-2022-2028-621
Global Aluminium Alloys Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Aluminium Alloys companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminium Alloys market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Deformed Aluminium Alloy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Alloys include Alcoa, Rio Tinto Alcan, Kaiser Aluminum, Aleris, Rusal, Constellium, AMI Metals, Thyssenkrupp Aerospace and Kobe Steel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminium Alloys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminium Alloys Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminium Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Deformed Aluminium Alloy
Cast Aluminium Alloy
Global Aluminium Alloys Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminium Alloys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aviation Industry
Military Industry
Industrial Manufacture
Medical Industry
Others
Global Aluminium Alloys Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Aluminium Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminium Alloys revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminium Alloys revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminium Alloys sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Aluminium Alloys sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alcoa
Rio Tinto Alcan
Kaiser Aluminum
Aleris
Rusal
Constellium
AMI Metals
Thyssenkrupp Aerospace
Kobe Steel
Materion
VSMPO-AVISMA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminium Alloys Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminium Alloys Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminium Alloys Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminium Alloys Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminium Alloys Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminium Alloys Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminium Alloys Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminium Alloys Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminium Alloys Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminium Alloys Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminium Alloys Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Alloys Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Alloys Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Alloys Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Alloys Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Alloys Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Aluminium Alloys Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Titanium Alloys Aluminium Alloys Aerospace Materials Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Global Composite Materials Aluminium Alloys Aerospace Materials Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Global Aluminium Alloys Aerospace Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Steel Alloys Aluminium Alloys Aerospace Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028