Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Segment by Type

Targeted Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Segment by Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Biopharma Companies

Academic & Research Organizations

Others

The report on the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Eurofins Scientific

Natera

BGI

Illumina

Roche

LabCorp

Berry Genomics

Brooks Life Sciences

Macrogen

Personalis

Novogene

Genotypic Technology

Dna Link

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Eurofins Scientific

7.1.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details

7.1.2 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview

7.1.3 Eurofins Scientific Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Introduction

7.1.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development

7.2 Natera

7.2.1 Natera Company Details

7.2.2 Natera Business Overview

7.2.3 Natera Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Introduction

7.2.4 Natera Revenue in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Natera Recent Development

7.3 BGI

7.3.1 BGI Company Details

7.3.2 BGI Business Overview

7.3.3 BGI Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Introduction

7.3.4 BGI Revenue in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 BGI Recent Development

7.4 Illumina

7.4.1 Illumina Company Details

7.4.2 Illumina Business Overview

7.4.3 Illumina Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Introduction

7.4.4 Illumina Revenue in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Illumina Recent Development

7.5 Roche

7.5.1 Roche Company Details

7.5.2 Roche Business Overview

7.5.3 Roche Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Introduction

7.5.4 Roche Revenue in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Roche Recent Development

7.6 LabCorp

7.6.1 LabCorp Company Details

7.6.2 LabCorp Business Overview

7.6.3 LabCorp Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Introduction

7.6.4 LabCorp Revenue in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 LabCorp Recent Development

7.7 Berry Genomics

7.7.1 Berry Genomics Company Details

7.7.2 Berry Genomics Business Overview

7.7.3 Berry Genomics Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Introduction

7.7.4 Berry Genomics Revenue in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Berry Genomics Recent Development

7.8 Brooks Life Sciences

7.8.1 Brooks Life Sciences Company Details

7.8.2 Brooks Life Sciences Business Overview

7.8.3 Brooks Life Sciences Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Introduction

7.8.4 Brooks Life Sciences Revenue in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Brooks Life Sciences Recent Development

7.9 Macrogen

7.9.1 Macrogen Company Details

7.9.2 Macrogen Business Overview

7.9.3 Macrogen Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Introduction

7.9.4 Macrogen Revenue in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Macrogen Recent Development

7.10 Personalis

7.10.1 Personalis Company Details

7.10.2 Personalis Business Overview

7.10.3 Personalis Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Introduction

7.10.4 Personalis Revenue in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Personalis Recent Development

7.11 Novogene

7.11.1 Novogene Company Details

7.11.2 Novogene Business Overview

7.11.3 Novogene Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Introduction

7.11.4 Novogene Revenue in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Novogene Recent Development

7.12 Genotypic Technology

7.12.1 Genotypic Technology Company Details

7.12.2 Genotypic Technology Business Overview

7.12.3 Genotypic Technology Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Introduction

7.12.4 Genotypic Technology Revenue in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Genotypic Technology Recent Development

7.13 Dna Link

7.13.1 Dna Link Company Details

7.13.2 Dna Link Business Overview

7.13.3 Dna Link Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Introduction

7.13.4 Dna Link Revenue in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Dna Link Recent Development

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

