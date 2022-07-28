Global Astragalus Root Extract Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Astragalus Root Extract market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Astragalus Root Extract market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

0.98

0.99

Others

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Others

By Company

Xi'an Lyphar Biotech

Wuhan Vanz Pharm

Shaanxi Guanjie Technology

Xian Sost Biotech

Xi'an SR Bio-Engineering

Health Genesis

M?ritzmayer Laboratories

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Astragalus Root Extract Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Astragalus Root Extract Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 0.98

1.2.3 0.99

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Astragalus Root Extract Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Astragalus Root Extract Production

2.1 Global Astragalus Root Extract Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Astragalus Root Extract Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Astragalus Root Extract Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Astragalus Root Extract Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Astragalus Root Extract Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Astragalus Root Extract Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Astragalus Root Extract Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Astragalus Root Extract Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Astragalus Root Extract Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Astragalus Root Extract Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Astragalus Root Extract Sales by Region (2017-2022)

