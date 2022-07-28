2022-2027 Global and Regional Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide market was valued at 97.85 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Grain oriented electrical steels (GOES) are iron-silicon alloys that were developed to provide the low core loss and high permeability required for efficient and economical electrical transformers. GOES is the most energy efficient electrical steel and used in transformers where energy conservation is critical. High-purity active magnesium oxide is used to form insulating “glass” layer of oriented grain on silicon steel (transformer steel) surface and give special electromagnetic properties to steel.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/157641/global-regional-silicon-steel-grade-magnesium-oxide-market-2022-2027-248

This is achieved by coating steel surface with aqueous slurry of magnesium oxide which reacts with silicon on steel surface during high-temperature annealing until transparent layer of magnesium silicate. Magnesium oxide shall have a high degree of purity and contain very low level of elements such as chlorine, bromine, calcium, fluorine and sodium which can form an unacceptably high electrical conductivity of insulating layer. Magnesium oxide shall also have a very small particle size to obtain slurry which is stable and has desired characteristics of coating.

In 2019, the global silicon steel grade magnesium oxide market is led by China. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market. The global silicon steel grade magnesium oxide market is growing at a CAGR of 2.49% between 2020 and 2026. The concentration of this industry is relatively high. Tateho Chemical, Shanxi Yinsheng Technology, ICL-IP, Shanghai SIIC Zhentai Chemical and Meishen Technology are the main players in this industry.

Among them, Tateho Chemical is considered to be the leader of the global market, occupying 19% of the global market share. Special magnesium oxide is widely used. The main applications are oriented silicon steel, catalyst, pharmaceutical industry, food industry, cosmetic raw materials, plastic additives, rubber additives, electrode materials, glass substrate materials and some high-end materials. The electrician magnesium and oriented silicon steel industry are the main applications.

By Market Verdors:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/157641/global-regional-silicon-steel-grade-magnesium-oxide-market-2022-2027-248

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Silicon Steel Grade Magnesium Oxide Revenue and

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/157641/global-regional-silicon-steel-grade-magnesium-oxide-market-2022-2027-248

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/