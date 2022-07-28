Repair Mortars Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies Repair Mortars market. Concrete structures are prone to deterioration owing to several factors such as water infiltration, corrosion, structural damage or others. Repair mortar material mends and protects the concrete structures by providing fortification against cracking, restricting corrosion, and chemical anchoring. With benefits such as enhanced bond strength, lowered shrinkage, impermeability, density, tensile strength, and thixotropy, repair mortars are highly useful for several industries such as road and infrastructure, marine structures, utility, and building and construction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Repair Mortars in global, including the following market information:

Global Repair Mortars Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Repair Mortars Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tonne)

Global top five Repair Mortars companies in 2021 (%)

The global Repair Mortars market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Repair Mortars include Sika, Parex, Fosroc, Saint-Gobain Weber, BASF, Mapei, The Euclid Chemical, Bostik and Natural Cement. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Repair Mortars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Repair Mortars Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tonne)

Global Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar

Epoxy-Based Mortar

Global Repair Mortars Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tonne)

Global Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Building & Car Park

Road & Infrastructure

Utility Industries

Marine Structure

Global Repair Mortars Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tonne)

Global Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Repair Mortars revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Repair Mortars revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Repair Mortars sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tonne)

Key companies Repair Mortars sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sika

Parex

Fosroc

Saint-Gobain Weber

BASF

Mapei

The Euclid Chemical

Bostik

Natural Cement

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Repair Mortars Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Repair Mortars Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Repair Mortars Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Repair Mortars Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Repair Mortars Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Repair Mortars Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Repair Mortars Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Repair Mortars Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Repair Mortars Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Repair Mortars Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Repair Mortars Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Repair Mortars Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Repair Mortars Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Repair Mortars Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Repair Mortars Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Repair Mortars Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Repair Mortars Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Polymer-Modified Cementitious

