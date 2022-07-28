Plastic Sorting Machine Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Plastic Sorting Machine Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Plastic Sorting Machine Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Plastic Sorting Machine market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Plastic Sorting Machine market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Sorting Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Plastic Sorting Machine market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Plastic Sorting Machine Market Segment by Type

Chute-Type Sorting Machine

Belt-Type Sorting Machine

Plastic Sorting Machine Market Segment by Application

Plastic Flakes and Particles

Pretreatment Plastics

The report on the Plastic Sorting Machine market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Tomra

Pellenc ST

Bühler

Steinert

Satake

Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH)

Sesotec GmbH

Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

Binder+Co AG

Daewon GSI Co., Ltd.

Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd.

Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Anzai

Key Technology

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Plastic Sorting Machine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Plastic Sorting Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Plastic Sorting Machine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plastic Sorting Machine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Plastic Sorting Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Plastic Sorting Machine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Plastic Sorting Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plastic Sorting Machine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Plastic Sorting Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Plastic Sorting Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorting Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Sorting Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Tomra

7.1.1 Tomra Corporation Information

7.1.2 Tomra Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Tomra Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Tomra Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

7.1.5 Tomra Recent Development

7.2 Pellenc ST

7.2.1 Pellenc ST Corporation Information

7.2.2 Pellenc ST Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Pellenc ST Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Pellenc ST Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

7.2.5 Pellenc ST Recent Development

7.3 Bühler

7.3.1 Bühler Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bühler Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bühler Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bühler Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

7.3.5 Bühler Recent Development

7.4 Steinert

7.4.1 Steinert Corporation Information

7.4.2 Steinert Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Steinert Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Steinert Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

7.4.5 Steinert Recent Development

7.5 Satake

7.5.1 Satake Corporation Information

7.5.2 Satake Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Satake Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Satake Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

7.5.5 Satake Recent Development

7.6 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH)

7.6.1 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

7.6.5 Redwave (BT-Wolfgang Binder GmbH) Recent Development

7.7 Sesotec GmbH

7.7.1 Sesotec GmbH Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sesotec GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sesotec GmbH Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sesotec GmbH Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

7.7.5 Sesotec GmbH Recent Development

7.8 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

7.8.1 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

7.8.5 Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc. Recent Development

7.9 Binder+Co AG

7.9.1 Binder+Co AG Corporation Information

7.9.2 Binder+Co AG Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Binder+Co AG Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Binder+Co AG Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

7.9.5 Binder+Co AG Recent Development

7.10 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.10.2 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

7.10.5 Daewon GSI Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.11 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.11.2 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Products Offered

7.11.5 Anhui Zhongke Optic-electronic Sorting Machine Machinery Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.12 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd.

7.12.1 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.12.5 Hefei Taihe Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.13 Anzai

7.13.1 Anzai Corporation Information

7.13.2 Anzai Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Anzai Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Anzai Products Offered

7.13.5 Anzai Recent Development

7.14 Key Technology

7.14.1 Key Technology Corporation Information

7.14.2 Key Technology Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Key Technology Plastic Sorting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Key Technology Products Offered

7.14.5 Key Technology Recent Development

