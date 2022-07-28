Apparel Fabric Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Apparel Fabrics are various fabrics materials used in apparel industries.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Apparel Fabric in global, including the following market information:
Global Apparel Fabric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Apparel Fabric Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Apparel Fabric companies in 2021 (%)
The global Apparel Fabric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Fibers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Apparel Fabric include ALBINI, ALUMO, MONTI, TESTA, S.I.C, Acorn Fabrics, Veratex Lining, Sarvoday Textiles and Rughani Brothers, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Apparel Fabric manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Apparel Fabric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Apparel Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Fibers
Chemical Fibers
Global Apparel Fabric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Apparel Fabric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Men's Clothing
Women's Clothing
Kids' Clothing
Global Apparel Fabric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Apparel Fabric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Apparel Fabric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Apparel Fabric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Apparel Fabric sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Key companies Apparel Fabric sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ALBINI
ALUMO
MONTI
TESTA
S.I.C
Acorn Fabrics
Veratex Lining
Sarvoday Textiles
Rughani Brothers
Bombay Rayon
Tuni Textiles
Ginitex
Ghatte Brothers
Lutai
Youngor
Lianfa
Xinle
Dingshun
Sunshine
WeiQiao
Dormeuil
Scabal
Holland & Sherry
Zegna
RUYI
Hengli
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Apparel Fabric Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Apparel Fabric Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Apparel Fabric Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Apparel Fabric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Apparel Fabric Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Apparel Fabric Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Apparel Fabric Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Apparel Fabric Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Apparel Fabric Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Apparel Fabric Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Apparel Fabric Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Apparel Fabric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Apparel Fabric Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Apparel Fabric Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Apparel Fabric Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Apparel Fabric Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Apparel Fabric Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Natural Fibers
