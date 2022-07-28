Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Vehicle Charging Pile in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7158057/global-electric-vehicle-charging-pile-2022-2028-379
Global top five Electric Vehicle Charging Pile companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
16A Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Vehicle Charging Pile include Charge Point, AeroVironment, Blink, Ev Connect, Evgo, GE Wattstaion, OpConnect, SemaCharge and Tesla Supercharger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Vehicle Charging Pile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
16A Electric Vehicle Charging Pile
32A Electric Vehicle Charging Pile
Others
Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Government
Public Parking
Shopping Malls Parking Lot
Private Areas
Other
Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Vehicle Charging Pile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Vehicle Charging Pile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Vehicle Charging Pile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Electric Vehicle Charging Pile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Charge Point
AeroVironment
Blink
Ev Connect
Evgo
GE Wattstaion
OpConnect
SemaCharge
Tesla Supercharger
XJ Group
Hepu
Beijing Huashang
Aotexun
UTEK
BYD
Shanghai Xundao
Titans
Puruite
Zhejiang Wanma
Nanjing Lvzhan
Surpass Sun
Suzhou Industrial PARK Heshun
Shanghai Potevio
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Compani
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market Insights, Forecast to 2027