Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Vehicle Charging Pile in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Electric Vehicle Charging Pile companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

16A Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Vehicle Charging Pile include Charge Point, AeroVironment, Blink, Ev Connect, Evgo, GE Wattstaion, OpConnect, SemaCharge and Tesla Supercharger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Vehicle Charging Pile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

16A Electric Vehicle Charging Pile

32A Electric Vehicle Charging Pile

Others

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Government

Public Parking

Shopping Malls Parking Lot

Private Areas

Other

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Pile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Vehicle Charging Pile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Charging Pile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Charging Pile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Electric Vehicle Charging Pile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Charge Point

AeroVironment

Blink

Ev Connect

Evgo

GE Wattstaion

OpConnect

SemaCharge

Tesla Supercharger

XJ Group

Hepu

Beijing Huashang

Aotexun

UTEK

BYD

Shanghai Xundao

Titans

Puruite

Zhejiang Wanma

Nanjing Lvzhan

Surpass Sun

Suzhou Industrial PARK Heshun

Shanghai Potevio

