Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Reusable plastic bulk container is a pallet mounted and reusable container that is used for storing and transporting bulk liquids and powders.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers in global, including the following market information:
Global Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers include Greif, Sealed Air, Amcor, Amcor, Huhtamaki, Coveris, Sonoco, Greiner Packaging and Berry Plastics. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polypropylene (PP)
Others
Global Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
Food and Beverage Industries
Pharmaceutical Industry
Agriculture Industry
Transportation and Logistics
Global Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Greif
Sealed Air
Amcor
Huhtamaki
Coveris
Sonoco
Greiner Packaging
Berry Plastics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Reusable Plastic Bulk Containers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Reusable P
