Global Textile Recycling Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Textile Recycling market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Textile Recycling market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Clothing
Shoes
Carpet
Other
Segment by Application
Home Textile
Commercial Textile
By Company
ICollect
Uniqlo
Onward Kashiyama
Renewcell
Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials
JEPLAN
ATRS Inc
Green City Recycling
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Textile Recycling Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Textile Recycling Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Clothing
1.2.3 Shoes
1.2.4 Carpet
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Textile Recycling Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home Textile
1.3.3 Commercial Textile
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Textile Recycling Production
2.1 Global Textile Recycling Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Textile Recycling Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Textile Recycling Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Textile Recycling Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Textile Recycling Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Textile Recycling Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Textile Recycling Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Textile Recycling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Textile Recycling Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Textile Recycling Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Textile Recycling Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Textile Recycling by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Textile Recycling Revenue by Regi
