2022 Global Automotive Lens Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Automotive Lens market was valued at 1009.7 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 14.43% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

With the improvement of automotive intelligence, the demand for automotive lenses will increase rapidly: vision applications are considered to achieve the next important comfort and safety function in the process of autonomous driving. In addition, it has become the standard for autonomous driving and ADAS applications, enabling sensor fusion technology. This technology combines and processes information collected from on-board cameras and radar to identify the environment around the car. All cars are expected to be equipped with a 360-degree surround view system. In addition, rear-view mirrors will be replaced by on-board cameras, and autonomous driving will require driver monitoring to improve safety. Electronic rear-view mirrors based on vehicle cameras will implement object detection, viewing angle modification, and zoom functions.The industry`s leading producers are Sunny Optical Technology, Sekonix and Nidec Sankyo, with revenue ratios of 29.87%, 8.54% and 7.26%, respectively, in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Sunny Optical Technology

Sekonix

Nidec Sankyo

Shinwa

Maxell

Asia Optical

Largan

GSEO

Ricoh

Sunex

Calin Technology

Ofilm

Union Optech

Naotech

AG Optics

Lante Optics

By Types:

Front View Lens

Rear or Surround View Lens

Interior Vision Lens

By Applications:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Automotive Lens Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Automotive Lens Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Automotive Lens Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Automotive Lens Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Automotive Lens Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Automotive Lens Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Automotive Lens (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Automotive Lens Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Lens Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Automotive Lens (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Automotive Lens Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016

