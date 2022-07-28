Global Preclinical MRI Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Preclinical MRI Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Preclinical MRI Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Permanent Magnet Preclinical MRI Equipment
Superconductive Preclinical MRI Equipment
Segment by Application
Academic and Research Institutes
Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
Diagnostic Centers
Contract Research Organizations
Others
By Company
Bruker Corporation
Agilent Technologies
Simens Healthcare
Aspect Imaging
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
MR Solutions Ltd
Perkin Elmer
Mediso Medical Imaging Systems
GE
Siemens
Philips
Toshiba
Hitachi
ESAOTE
SciMedix
Paramed
Neusoft
Huarun Wandong
Xingaoyi
Mindray
United Imaging
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Preclinical MRI Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Preclinical MRI Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Permanent Magnet Preclinical MRI Equipment
1.2.3 Superconductive Preclinical MRI Equipment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Preclinical MRI Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Academic and Research Institutes
1.3.3 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies
1.3.4 Diagnostic Centers
1.3.5 Contract Research Organizations
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Preclinical MRI Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Preclinical MRI Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Preclinical MRI Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Preclinical MRI Equipment Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Preclinical MRI Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Preclinical MRI Equipment by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Preclinical MRI Equipment Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Preclinical MRI Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Preclinical MRI Equipment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
