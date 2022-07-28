ATM as a Service Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States ATM as a Service Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

ATM as a Service Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States ATM as a Service market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

ATM as a Service market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global ATM as a Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the ATM as a Service market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/163660/atm-as-a-service

ATM as a Service Market Segment by Type

ATM Replenishment & Currency Management

Network Management

Security Management

Incident Management

Others

ATM as a Service Market Segment by Application

Bank ATMs

Retail ATMs

The report on the ATM as a Service market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Diebold Nixdorf

NCR Managed Services

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

FUJITSU

Cardtronics

Fiserv, Inc.

HYOSUNG

CMS Info Systems

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.

Hitachi Payment Services

Cashlink Global System

Vocalink

Electronic Payment and Services

Financial Software & Systems

QDS, Inc.

Automated Transaction Delivery

CashTrans

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global ATM as a Service consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of ATM as a Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global ATM as a Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the ATM as a Service with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of ATM as a Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global ATM as a Service Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global ATM as a Service Market Size by Region

5.1 Global ATM as a Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global ATM as a Service Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global ATM as a Service Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global ATM as a Service Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global ATM as a Service Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global ATM as a Service Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global ATM as a Service Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America ATM as a Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America ATM as a Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific ATM as a Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific ATM as a Service Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe ATM as a Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe ATM as a Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America ATM as a Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America ATM as a Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa ATM as a Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa ATM as a Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Diebold Nixdorf

7.1.1 Diebold Nixdorf Company Details

7.1.2 Diebold Nixdorf Business Overview

7.1.3 Diebold Nixdorf ATM as a Service Introduction

7.1.4 Diebold Nixdorf Revenue in ATM as a Service Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Diebold Nixdorf Recent Development

7.2 NCR Managed Services

7.2.1 NCR Managed Services Company Details

7.2.2 NCR Managed Services Business Overview

7.2.3 NCR Managed Services ATM as a Service Introduction

7.2.4 NCR Managed Services Revenue in ATM as a Service Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 NCR Managed Services Recent Development

7.3 Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

7.3.1 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Company Details

7.3.2 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Business Overview

7.3.3 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. ATM as a Service Introduction

7.3.4 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Revenue in ATM as a Service Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Recent Development

7.4 FUJITSU

7.4.1 FUJITSU Company Details

7.4.2 FUJITSU Business Overview

7.4.3 FUJITSU ATM as a Service Introduction

7.4.4 FUJITSU Revenue in ATM as a Service Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 FUJITSU Recent Development

7.5 Cardtronics

7.5.1 Cardtronics Company Details

7.5.2 Cardtronics Business Overview

7.5.3 Cardtronics ATM as a Service Introduction

7.5.4 Cardtronics Revenue in ATM as a Service Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Cardtronics Recent Development

7.6 Fiserv, Inc.

7.6.1 Fiserv, Inc. Company Details

7.6.2 Fiserv, Inc. Business Overview

7.6.3 Fiserv, Inc. ATM as a Service Introduction

7.6.4 Fiserv, Inc. Revenue in ATM as a Service Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Fiserv, Inc. Recent Development

7.7 HYOSUNG

7.7.1 HYOSUNG Company Details

7.7.2 HYOSUNG Business Overview

7.7.3 HYOSUNG ATM as a Service Introduction

7.7.4 HYOSUNG Revenue in ATM as a Service Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 HYOSUNG Recent Development

7.8 CMS Info Systems

7.8.1 CMS Info Systems Company Details

7.8.2 CMS Info Systems Business Overview

7.8.3 CMS Info Systems ATM as a Service Introduction

7.8.4 CMS Info Systems Revenue in ATM as a Service Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 CMS Info Systems Recent Development

7.9 AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.

7.9.1 AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. Company Details

7.9.2 AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. Business Overview

7.9.3 AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. ATM as a Service Introduction

7.9.4 AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. Revenue in ATM as a Service Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. Recent Development

7.10 Hitachi Payment Services

7.10.1 Hitachi Payment Services Company Details

7.10.2 Hitachi Payment Services Business Overview

7.10.3 Hitachi Payment Services ATM as a Service Introduction

7.10.4 Hitachi Payment Services Revenue in ATM as a Service Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Hitachi Payment Services Recent Development

7.11 Cashlink Global System

7.11.1 Cashlink Global System Company Details

7.11.2 Cashlink Global System Business Overview

7.11.3 Cashlink Global System ATM as a Service Introduction

7.11.4 Cashlink Global System Revenue in ATM as a Service Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Cashlink Global System Recent Development

7.12 Vocalink

7.12.1 Vocalink Company Details

7.12.2 Vocalink Business Overview

7.12.3 Vocalink ATM as a Service Introduction

7.12.4 Vocalink Revenue in ATM as a Service Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Vocalink Recent Development

7.13 Electronic Payment and Services

7.13.1 Electronic Payment and Services Company Details

7.13.2 Electronic Payment and Services Business Overview

7.13.3 Electronic Payment and Services ATM as a Service Introduction

7.13.4 Electronic Payment and Services Revenue in ATM as a Service Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Electronic Payment and Services Recent Development

7.14 Financial Software & Systems

7.14.1 Financial Software & Systems Company Details

7.14.2 Financial Software & Systems Business Overview

7.14.3 Financial Software & Systems ATM as a Service Introduction

7.14.4 Financial Software & Systems Revenue in ATM as a Service Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Financial Software & Systems Recent Development

7.15 QDS, Inc.

7.15.1 QDS, Inc. Company Details

7.15.2 QDS, Inc. Business Overview

7.15.3 QDS, Inc. ATM as a Service Introduction

7.15.4 QDS, Inc. Revenue in ATM as a Service Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 QDS, Inc. Recent Development

7.16 Automated Transaction Delivery

7.16.1 Automated Transaction Delivery Company Details

7.16.2 Automated Transaction Delivery Business Overview

7.16.3 Automated Transaction Delivery ATM as a Service Introduction

7.16.4 Automated Transaction Delivery Revenue in ATM as a Service Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Automated Transaction Delivery Recent Development

7.17 CashTrans

7.17.1 CashTrans Company Details

7.17.2 CashTrans Business Overview

7.17.3 CashTrans ATM as a Service Introduction

7.17.4 CashTrans Revenue in ATM as a Service Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 CashTrans Recent Development

Any questions about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/163660/atm-as-a-service

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States