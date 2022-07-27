Uncategorized

Global Vertical Siding Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Vertical Siding market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vertical Siding market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Fiberglass-Reinforced Cement Vertical Siding

Gypsum Cement Vertical Siding

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Multifamily

Commercial

Others

By Company

James Hardie

USG Corporation

Allura (Elementia)

Custom Building Products

GAF

National Gypsum Company

Johns Manville

SCG Building Materials

CertainTeed (Saint-Gobain)

Nichiha

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vertical Siding Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vertical Siding Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fiberglass-Reinforced Cement Vertical Siding
1.2.3 Gypsum Cement Vertical Siding
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vertical Siding Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Multifamily
1.3.4 Commercial
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Vertical Siding Production
2.1 Global Vertical Siding Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Vertical Siding Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Vertical Siding Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Vertical Siding Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Vertical Siding Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Vertical Siding Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Vertical Siding Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Vertical Siding Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Vertical Siding Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Vertical Siding Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Vertical Siding Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Vertical Siding by Region (2023-2028)

