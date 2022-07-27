Global Granular Graphite Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Granular Graphite market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Granular Graphite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Natural Type
Synthetic Type
Segment by Application
Batteries
Carbon Brush
Conductive Coating
Refractory
Other
By Company
Asbury Carbons
China Carbon Graphite Group
Conoco Phillips
Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg
GrafTech International
Graphit Kropfmuhl
Heilongjiang Aoyu Graphite Group
Hitachi Chemical
Nacional De Grafito
Nippon Carbon
Nippon Graphite Industries
SEC Carbon
SGL Carbon Group
Showa Denko Carbon
Skaland Graphite
Superior Graphite
Timcal
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Granular Graphite Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Granular Graphite Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Natural Type
1.2.3 Synthetic Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Granular Graphite Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Batteries
1.3.3 Carbon Brush
1.3.4 Conductive Coating
1.3.5 Refractory
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Granular Graphite Production
2.1 Global Granular Graphite Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Granular Graphite Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Granular Graphite Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Granular Graphite Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Granular Graphite Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Granular Graphite Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Granular Graphite Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Granular Graphite Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Granular Graphite Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Granular Graphite Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Granular Graphite Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Granular Graphite by Region (2023-2028)
