Global N-Butyldiethanolamine(CAS 102-79-4) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
N-Butyldiethanolamine(CAS 102-79-4) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global N-Butyldiethanolamine(CAS 102-79-4) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Pharma Grade N-Butyldiethanolamine
Industrial Grade N-Butyldiethanolamine
Segment by Application
Inks
Lubricating Fluids and Greases
Pharmaceutical
Other
By Company
BASF
Eastman
Yangzhou Princechem
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 N-Butyldiethanolamine(CAS 102-79-4) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global N-Butyldiethanolamine(CAS 102-79-4) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pharma Grade N-Butyldiethanolamine
1.2.3 Industrial Grade N-Butyldiethanolamine
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global N-Butyldiethanolamine(CAS 102-79-4) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Inks
1.3.3 Lubricating Fluids and Greases
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global N-Butyldiethanolamine(CAS 102-79-4) Production
2.1 Global N-Butyldiethanolamine(CAS 102-79-4) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global N-Butyldiethanolamine(CAS 102-79-4) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global N-Butyldiethanolamine(CAS 102-79-4) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global N-Butyldiethanolamine(CAS 102-79-4) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global N-Butyldiethanolamine(CAS 102-79-4) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global N-Butyldiethanolamine(CAS 102-79-4) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global N-Butyldiethanolamine(CAS 102-79-4) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global N-Butyldiethanolamine(CAS 102-79-4) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global N-Buty
