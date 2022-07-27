Global Building Insulation Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Building Insulation Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Building Insulation Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Foams

Panels

Glass

Fiber

Aerogels

Others

Segment by Application

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

By Company

Knauf Insulation

Rockwool International

Johns Manville

BASF

Owens Corning

Paroc

Saint-Gobain

GAF

Kingspan Group

Beijing New Building Material

Cabot Corporation

Viking Insulation Company

BayInsulationSystems

A.H. Harris

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Building Insulation Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Foams

1.2.3 Panels

1.2.4 Glass

1.2.5 Fiber

1.2.6 Aerogels

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential Buildings

1.3.3 Commercial Buildings

1.3.4 Industrial Buildings

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Building Insulation Materials Production

2.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Building Insulation Materials Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 20

