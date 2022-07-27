Global Building Insulation Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Building Insulation Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Building Insulation Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Foams
Panels
Glass
Fiber
Aerogels
Others
Segment by Application
Residential Buildings
Commercial Buildings
Industrial Buildings
By Company
Knauf Insulation
Rockwool International
Johns Manville
BASF
Owens Corning
Paroc
Saint-Gobain
GAF
Kingspan Group
Beijing New Building Material
Cabot Corporation
Viking Insulation Company
BayInsulationSystems
A.H. Harris
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Building Insulation Materials Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Foams
1.2.3 Panels
1.2.4 Glass
1.2.5 Fiber
1.2.6 Aerogels
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Buildings
1.3.3 Commercial Buildings
1.3.4 Industrial Buildings
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Building Insulation Materials Production
2.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Building Insulation Materials Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Building Insulation Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Building Insulation Materials Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 20
