Global 2-Methylimidazole(CAS 693-98-1) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

2-Methylimidazole(CAS 693-98-1) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-Methylimidazole(CAS 693-98-1) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Pharma Grade 2-Methylimidazole

Industrial Grade 2-Methylimidazole

Segment by Application

Resin

Textile

Form

Pharmaceutical

Other

By Company

BASF

Changzhou Chongkai Chemical

Shanghai Holdenchem

Hangzhou Right Chemical

Yinzhou Minghao Pharmaceutical Medicals

Jiangsu Cale New Material

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-Methylimidazole(CAS 693-98-1) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-Methylimidazole(CAS 693-98-1) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pharma Grade 2-Methylimidazole
1.2.3 Industrial Grade 2-Methylimidazole
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-Methylimidazole(CAS 693-98-1) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Resin
1.3.3 Textile
1.3.4 Form
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-Methylimidazole(CAS 693-98-1) Production
2.1 Global 2-Methylimidazole(CAS 693-98-1) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2-Methylimidazole(CAS 693-98-1) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2-Methylimidazole(CAS 693-98-1) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-Methylimidazole(CAS 693-98-1) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2-Methylimidazole(CAS 693-98-1) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2-Methylimidazole(CAS 693-98-1) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-Methylimidazole(CAS 693-98-1) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2-Methylimidazole(CAS 693-98-1) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2-Methylimidazole(CAS 693-98-1) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021

