Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Food Grade Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin
Feed Grade Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin
Pharmaceuticals Grade Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin
Other
Segment by Application
Food & Beverages
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Animal and Pet Products
Other
By Company
Ruihong Bio-technique
ELION Group
Hunan Dinuo Pharmaceutical
Minophagen Pharmaceutical
Xinjiang TIANSHAN Pharmaceuticals Industry
Alps Pharmaceutical
Xinjiang Kunlunshengnong
Tiansheng Pharmaceutical
Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical
FAME Pharmaceuticals Industry
MAFCO Worldwide
Fanzhi Group
Gansu Yalan Pharmaceutical
Greenline Biotech
Qingdao Taitong Pharmaceutical
Cokey
Lion Corporation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Food Grade Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin
1.2.3 Feed Grade Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin
1.2.4 Pharmaceuticals Grade Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverages
1.3.3 Cosmetics
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Animal and Pet Products
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Production
2.1 Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ammoniated Glycyrrhizin(CAS 53956-04-0) Sal
