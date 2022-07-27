Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polyethylene(PE) Pipes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
HDPE(High-density polyethylene) Pipe
MDPE(Medium -density polyethylene) Pipe
LDPE(Low-density polyethylene) Pipe
Segment by Application
Water Supply
Oil and Gas
Sewage Systems
Agricultural Applications
Others
By Company
JM Eagle
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Peak Pipe Systems
DowDuPont
WL Plastics
GPS PE Pipe Systems
System Group
Wavin
Pipelife
Advanced Drainage Systems
Marley Pipe Systems
Polypipe
Dura-Line
Hsiung Yeu Enterprise
Blue Diamond Industries
Sekisui Chemical
Nan Ya Plastics
Tessenderlo Group
Vinidex Pty
Plastic Industries
Cromford Pipe
Sangir Plastics
Shree Darshan Pipes
China Lesso Group
Weixing New Materials
Fujian Newchoice Pipe
Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic
Ginde Plastic Pipe Industry
Kangtai Pipe Industry
Junxing Pipe Industry
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 HDPE(High-density polyethylene) Pipe
1.2.3 MDPE(Medium -density polyethylene) Pipe
1.2.4 LDPE(Low-density polyethylene) Pipe
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Water Supply
1.3.3 Oil and Gas
1.3.4 Sewage Systems
1.3.5 Agricultural Applications
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Production
2.1 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyethylene(PE) Pipes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
