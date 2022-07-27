Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polypropylene(PP) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics

Polyamide(PA) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics

Segment by Application

Automotive

Building and Construction

Marine

Others

By Company

Owens Corning

BASF

Celanese

Quadrant

DowDuPont

Lanxess

Shell

Azdel

SABIC

Cytec

Exxon

Royal DSM

Rhodia(Solvay)

Teijin

Jushi Group

Changzhou Zhongjie Composites

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Polypropylene(PP) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics

1.2.3 Polyamide(PA) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Building and Construction

1.3.4 Marine

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production

2.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-202

