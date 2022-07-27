Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polypropylene(PP) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics
Polyamide(PA) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics
Segment by Application
Automotive
Building and Construction
Marine
Others
By Company
Owens Corning
BASF
Celanese
Quadrant
DowDuPont
Lanxess
Shell
Azdel
SABIC
Cytec
Exxon
Royal DSM
Rhodia(Solvay)
Teijin
Jushi Group
Changzhou Zhongjie Composites
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polypropylene(PP) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics
1.2.3 Polyamide(PA) Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Building and Construction
1.3.4 Marine
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production
2.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Glass Mat Reinforced Thermoplastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-202
