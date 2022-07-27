Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Particle Size: 99% Below 350 Microns
Particle Size: 99% Below 180 Microns
Particle Size: 99% Below 60 Microns
Particle Size: 99% Below 40 Microns
Segment by Application
Laminates
Molded Plastics
Coatings
Adhesives
Flame Retardant
Papermaking
Other Applications
By Company
OCI
Borealis
BASF
Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy
Methanol Holdings(Trinidad) Limited(MHTL)
Qatar Melamine Company(QMC)
Nissan Chemical Industries
Henan Zhongyuan Dahua Group Company
INEOS
Mitsui Chemicals
Shandong Sanhe Chemcals
Oatar Melamine Company
Chongqing Jianfeng
Hexza Corporation
Sichuan Golden Elephant
Xinji Jiuyuan Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Particle Size: 99% Below 350 Microns
1.2.3 Particle Size: 99% Below 180 Microns
1.2.4 Particle Size: 99% Below 60 Microns
1.2.5 Particle Size: 99% Below 40 Microns
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Laminates
1.3.3 Molded Plastics
1.3.4 Coatings
1.3.5 Adhesives
1.3.6 Flame Retardant
1.3.7 Papermaking
1.3.8 Other Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Production
2.1 Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Melamine(Cas 108-78-1) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/