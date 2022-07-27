Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polybutadiene Diacrylate(BAC-45)
Polybutadiene Diacrylate(BAC-15)
Segment by Application
Plastics
Foams
Rubbers
Paints & Coatings
Others
By Company
Sartomer(Arkema Group)
Kowa Chemicals
Henkel
Osaka Organic Chemical
San Esters
Nippon Soda
Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation
Esterchem
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polybutadiene Diacrylate(BAC-45)
1.2.3 Polybutadiene Diacrylate(BAC-15)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Plastics
1.3.3 Foams
1.3.4 Rubbers
1.3.5 Paints & Coatings
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Production
2.1 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Revenue Estimates
