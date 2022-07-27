Uncategorized

Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polybutadiene Diacrylate(BAC-45)

Polybutadiene Diacrylate(BAC-15)

Segment by Application

Plastics

Foams

Rubbers

Paints & Coatings

Others

By Company

Sartomer(Arkema Group)

Kowa Chemicals

Henkel

Osaka Organic Chemical

San Esters

Nippon Soda

Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation

Esterchem

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polybutadiene Diacrylate(BAC-45)
1.2.3 Polybutadiene Diacrylate(BAC-15)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Plastics
1.3.3 Foams
1.3.4 Rubbers
1.3.5 Paints & Coatings
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Production
2.1 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polybutadiene Diacrylate(CAS 9003-17-2) Revenue Estimates

 

