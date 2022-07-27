Uncategorized

Global Bio-Based Chemicals Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Bio-Based Chemicals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-Based Chemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Alcohols

Organic Acids

Ketones

Others

Segment by Application

Chemical Industry

Biological Industry

Food Industry

Others

By Company

Metabolix

BioAmber

Genomatica

Cobalt Technologies

BASF

DowDuPont

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

Myriant

BioMCN

Corbion

NatureWorks

Mitsubishi Chemical

Braskem

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-Based Chemicals Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Alcohols
1.2.3 Organic Acids
1.2.4 Ketones
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical Industry
1.3.3 Biological Industry
1.3.4 Food Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Production
2.1 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Globa

 

