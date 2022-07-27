Global Bio-Based Chemicals Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Bio-Based Chemicals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-Based Chemicals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Alcohols
Organic Acids
Ketones
Others
Segment by Application
Chemical Industry
Biological Industry
Food Industry
Others
By Company
Metabolix
BioAmber
Genomatica
Cobalt Technologies
BASF
DowDuPont
DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products
Myriant
BioMCN
Corbion
NatureWorks
Mitsubishi Chemical
Braskem
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-Based Chemicals Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Alcohols
1.2.3 Organic Acids
1.2.4 Ketones
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical Industry
1.3.3 Biological Industry
1.3.4 Food Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Production
2.1 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Bio-Based Chemicals Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Globa
