Global Polyester Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Polyester Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyester Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Water-based Polyester Coating

Solvent-based Polyester Coating

Segment by Application

Building and Construction

Automotive & Aviation & Marine

Industrial Coating

Others

By Company

3M Company

BASF

PPG Industry

AGC Chemicals

DowDuPont

Huntsman

DowDuPont

AkzoNobel

Momentive Chemicals

ICA Group

IVM Group(Milesi & ILVA)

Jotun Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyester Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyester Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-based Polyester Coating
1.2.3 Solvent-based Polyester Coating
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyester Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building and Construction
1.3.3 Automotive & Aviation & Marine
1.3.4 Industrial Coating
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyester Coating Production
2.1 Global Polyester Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyester Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyester Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyester Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyester Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyester Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyester Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyester Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyester Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyester Coating Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polyester Coating Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Poly

 

