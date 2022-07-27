Global Non-ferrous Metals Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Non-ferrous Metals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-ferrous Metals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Light Metal

Heavy Metals

Precious Metals

Semi-metal

Rare Metal

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electricity

Building Materials

Home Appliances

Machinery Manufacturing

By Company

IWG Copper

Revere Copper

Hussey Copper

Oriental Copper

M Lego

RACHNA METAL

The Aluminum Corporation of China

Bonnell Aluminum

Schupan

Hydro

Basic Aluminum Casting

O'Neal Steel

Pierce Aluminum

Pennex Aluminum

Justdial

Hpplgroup

HMS Metal Corporation

Nicomet

Gorwara

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-ferrous Metals Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-ferrous Metals Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Light Metal

1.2.3 Heavy Metals

1.2.4 Precious Metals

1.2.5 Semi-metal

1.2.6 Rare Metal

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-ferrous Metals Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electricity

1.3.4 Building Materials

1.3.5 Home Appliances

1.3.6 Machinery Manufacturing

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Non-ferrous Metals Production

2.1 Global Non-ferrous Metals Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Non-ferrous Metals Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Non-ferrous Metals Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Non-ferrous Metals Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Non-ferrous Metals Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Non-ferrous Metals Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Non-ferrous Metals Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Non-ferrous Metals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Non-ferrous Metals Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Non-ferrous Metals Sales by Region



