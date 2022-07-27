Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Activated Carbon
Polyhydroxyalkanoate(PHA)
Microcrystaline Cellulose(MCC)
Methylcellulose
Carboxymethyl Cellulose(CMC)
Ethylcellulose
Others
Segment by Application
Food & Beverage
Industrial Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Others
By Company
Foodchem
Wanglong Group
Hoechst
Daicel
Eastman
Nippon Gohsel
Chisso Corporate
Ueno
Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical
JINNENG
Rugao Changjiang Food
Mingguang Chemical
Linyi Van Science and Technique Co., Ltd(LVST)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Activated Carbon
1.2.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoate(PHA)
1.2.4 Microcrystaline Cellulose(MCC)
1.2.5 Methylcellulose
1.2.6 Carboxymethyl Cellulose(CMC)
1.2.7 Ethylcellulose
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food & Beverage
1.3.3 Industrial Chemicals
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Production
2.1 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Sorbic Acid(CAS 110-44-1) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-20
