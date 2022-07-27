Uncategorized

Global (R)-Glycidol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

(R)-Glycidol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global (R)-Glycidol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Glycidol 96%

Glycidol 97%

Glycidol 98%

Others

Segment by Application

Epoxy Resin Thinner

Modifier

Stabilizer

Others

By Company

HBCChem

Acros Organics

Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology

Wako

Nacalai Tesque

KANTO CHEMICAL

LGC Group

Atomaxchem

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 (R)-Glycidol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global (R)-Glycidol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glycidol 96%
1.2.3 Glycidol 97%
1.2.4 Glycidol 98%
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global (R)-Glycidol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Epoxy Resin Thinner
1.3.3 Modifier
1.3.4 Stabilizer
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global (R)-Glycidol Production
2.1 Global (R)-Glycidol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global (R)-Glycidol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global (R)-Glycidol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global (R)-Glycidol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global (R)-Glycidol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global (R)-Glycidol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global (R)-Glycidol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global (R)-Glycidol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global (R)-Glycidol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global (R)-Glycidol Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global (R)-Glycidol Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales (R)-Glycidol by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global (R)-Glycidol Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Glob

 

