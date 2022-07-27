Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant is a kind of crude oil additive, it can change greatly in the little amount of crude oil in paraffin wax crystal morphology, interface state and rheological properties of change system, reduce the freezing point and viscosity of crude oil, improve crude oil in oil production, gathering, storage, etc. The quality and efficiency of operation, improve product performance, widen the cutting width of the refining of crude oil fractions, improve the economic benefit and resources utilization.
The major players in global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant market include Evonik, Clariant, Dow, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 30% shares of the global market. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 60% of the global market. Polymeric Depressant is the main type, with a share about 65%. Crude Oil Transportation is the main application, which holds a share about 70%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market
In 2020, the global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant market size was US$ 605 million and it is expected to reach US$ 734.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.
Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Scope and Market Size
Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant market is segmented into
Polymeric Depressant
Surfactant Depressant
Compound Depressant
Segment by Application, the Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant market is segmented into
Crude Oil Transportation
Crude Oil Exploitation
Crude Oil Processing
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market Share Analysis
Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant product introduction, recent developments, Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Evonik
Clariant
Dow
BASF
Huntsman
Croda
Arkema Group
Baker Hughes
Flex-Chem
CNPC
Qingdao Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical
Dongying Runke Petroleum Technology
Great Technology
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Polymeric Depressant
1.2.3 Surfactant Depressant
1.2.4 Compound Depressant
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Crude Oil Transportation
1.3.3 Crude Oil Exploitation
1.3.4 Crude Oil Processing
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Crude Oil Pour Point Depressant Revenue Foreca
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/