Global Palm Acid Oil Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Palm Acid Oil (PAO) is a by-product obtained from chemical refining of Palm Oil which can be used for making laundry soaps, animal feed formulation, and bio-fuel (bio-diesel).
Global Palm Acid Oil main players are Kurnia Sari Utama, Future Prelude Sdn Bhd, PT. Global Mandiri Sentosa, PT Energy Feeds, LIMA Group, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 15%. Europe is the largest market, with a share nearly 45%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Palm Acid Oil Market
In 2020, the global Palm Acid Oil market size was US$ 549.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 814.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.
Global Palm Acid Oil Scope and Market Size
Palm Acid Oil market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Palm Acid Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Palm Acid Oil market is segmented into
PAO Yellowish
PAO Brownish
Segment by Application, the Palm Acid Oil market is segmented into
Soap
Animal Feeds
Biodiesel
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Palm Acid Oil Market Share Analysis
Palm Acid Oil market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Palm Acid Oil product introduction, recent developments, Palm Acid Oil sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Kurnia Sari Utama
Future Prelude Sdn Bhd
PT. Global Mandiri Sentosa
PT Energy Feeds
LIMA Group
Inter-Trade Solutions
Tanimas Group
Bathich Group
Suryatama Kencana Jaya
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Palm Acid Oil Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Palm Acid Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PAO Yellowish
1.2.3 PAO Brownish
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Palm Acid Oil Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Soap
1.3.3 Animal Feeds
1.3.4 Biodiesel
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Palm Acid Oil Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Palm Acid Oil Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Palm Acid Oil Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Palm Acid Oil Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Palm Acid Oil Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Palm Acid Oil Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Palm Acid Oil Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Palm Acid Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Palm Acid Oil Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Palm Acid Oil Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Palm Acid Oil Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Palm Acid Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Palm Acid Oil by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Palm Acid Oil Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Palm Acid Oil Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Palm Acid Oil Sales Market
