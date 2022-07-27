Global Palm Acid Oil Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Palm Acid Oil (PAO) is a by-product obtained from chemical refining of Palm Oil which can be used for making laundry soaps, animal feed formulation, and bio-fuel (bio-diesel).

Global Palm Acid Oil main players are Kurnia Sari Utama, Future Prelude Sdn Bhd, PT. Global Mandiri Sentosa, PT Energy Feeds, LIMA Group, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 15%. Europe is the largest market, with a share nearly 45%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Palm Acid Oil Market

In 2020, the global Palm Acid Oil market size was US$ 549.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 814.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Palm Acid Oil Scope and Market Size

Palm Acid Oil market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Palm Acid Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Palm Acid Oil market is segmented into

PAO Yellowish

PAO Brownish

Segment by Application, the Palm Acid Oil market is segmented into

Soap

Animal Feeds

Biodiesel

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Palm Acid Oil Market Share Analysis

Palm Acid Oil market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Palm Acid Oil product introduction, recent developments, Palm Acid Oil sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Kurnia Sari Utama

Future Prelude Sdn Bhd

PT. Global Mandiri Sentosa

PT Energy Feeds

LIMA Group

Inter-Trade Solutions

Tanimas Group

Bathich Group

Suryatama Kencana Jaya

