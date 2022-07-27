Hot Rolled Coils Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Rolled Coils in global, including the following market information:

Global Hot Rolled Coils Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Hot Rolled Coils Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Hot Rolled Coils companies in 2020 (%)

The global Hot Rolled Coils market was valued at 212.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 232.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Hot Rolled Coils manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hot Rolled Coils Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hot Rolled Coils Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

?3mm

Global Hot Rolled Coils Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hot Rolled Coils Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Construction

Shipping

Energy

Packaging

Consumer

Housing

Automotive

Others

Global Hot Rolled Coils Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hot Rolled Coils Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hot Rolled Coils revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hot Rolled Coils revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Hot Rolled Coils sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Hot Rolled Coils sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ArcelorMittal

AnSteel Group

Anyang Steel

BaoSteel Group

Baotou Steel

Benxi Steel

CSC

Evraz Group

CELSA Group

Gerdau

Hebei Steel Group

Hyundai Steel

IMIDRO

JFE

Jianlong Group

Jingye Steel

Jiuquan Steel

JSW

Maanshan Steel

Metinvest

MMK

NSSMC

NLMK

Nucor Corporation

POSCO

Rizhao Steel

SAIL

Severstal

Shagang Group

Shandong Steel

