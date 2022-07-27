Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heli-Coil Thread Inserts in global, including the following market information:

Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (M Units)

Global top five Heli-Coil Thread Inserts companies in 2020 (%)

The global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts market was valued at 395.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 444.6 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Heli-Coil Thread Inserts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Tanged Thread Inserts

Tangless Thread Inserts

Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Automotive

Electric and Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Machinery

Others

Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heli-Coil Thread Inserts revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heli-Coil Thread Inserts revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Heli-Coil Thread Inserts sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Heli-Coil Thread Inserts sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wilhelm Böllhoff GmbH and Co. KG

STANLEY

Amecoil

KATO Fastening Systems

Recoil

Tool Components (E-Z LOK)

Helical Wire

Bordo International

HONSEL

WTI Fasteners

Zhongguan

Harishrum Engineers (Gripcoil)

Helisert Insert Fasteners

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heli-Coil Thread Inserts Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heli-Coil Thread Inserts

