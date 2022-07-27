Global and China Welding Gases Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Welding Gases market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Welding Gases market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Welding Gases market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Argon
Carbon Dioxide
Oxygen
Hydrogen
Others
Segment by Application
Metal Manufacturing
Construction
Energy
Aerospace
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Air Products & Chemicals
The Linde Group
Praxair
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
Air Liquide
