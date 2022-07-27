Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

BCDMH Tablet

BCDMH Granule

Others

Segment by Application

Swimming Pools & Spas

Industrial Cooling Water

Aquaculture

Others

By Company

Lanxess

Lonza

ICL-IP

Radi

Yaguang Fine Chemical

Kedachem

Xitai Chemical

Water Treatment Products

Enviro Tech

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

the United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH)

1.2 Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 BCDMH Tablet

1.2.3 BCDMH Granule

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Swimming Pools & Spas

1.3.3 Industrial Cooling Water

1.3.4 Aquaculture

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH)

