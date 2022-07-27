Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
BCDMH Tablet
BCDMH Granule
Others
Segment by Application
Swimming Pools & Spas
Industrial Cooling Water
Aquaculture
Others
By Company
Lanxess
Lonza
ICL-IP
Radi
Yaguang Fine Chemical
Kedachem
Xitai Chemical
Water Treatment Products
Enviro Tech
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
the United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH)
1.2 Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 BCDMH Tablet
1.2.3 BCDMH Granule
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Swimming Pools & Spas
1.3.3 Industrial Cooling Water
1.3.4 Aquaculture
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Bromine Disinfectant Tablet (BCDMH)
