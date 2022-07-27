Global Promethium-147 Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Synthetic Origin and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Synthetic Origin

Uranium-235

Neodymium-147

Segment by Application

Medical Imaging

Space Probes

Others

By Company

ORNL

FSUE PA Mayak

Yugreaktiv

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Table of content

1 Promethium-147 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Promethium-147

1.2 Promethium-147 Segment by Synthetic Origin

1.2.1 Global Promethium-147 Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Synthetic Origin 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Uranium-235

1.2.3 Neodymium-147

1.3 Promethium-147 Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Promethium-147 Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Medical Imaging

1.3.3 Space Probes

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Promethium-147 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Promethium-147 Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Promethium-147 Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Promethium-147 Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Promethium-147 Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Promethium-147 Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Promethium-147 Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Promethium-147 Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Promethium-147 Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Promethium-147 Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

