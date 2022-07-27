Global Long Read Sequencing Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Long Read Sequencing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Long Read Sequencing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)
Nanopore Sequencing
Segment by Application
Academic Research
Clinical Research
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharma & Biotech Entities
Other
By Company
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Pacific Biosciences of California
BaseClear B.V.
Future Genomics Technologies
Garvan Institute of Medical Research
Genome Transcriptome Facility of Bordeaux
NextOmics
Takara Bio
Quantapore
Stratos Genomics
MicrobesNG
Institute of Integrative Biology of the Cell
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Long Read Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)
1.2.3 Nanopore Sequencing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Long Read Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Academic Research
1.3.3 Clinical Research
1.3.4 Hospitals & Clinics
1.3.5 Pharma & Biotech Entities
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Long Read Sequencing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Long Read Sequencing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Long Read Sequencing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Long Read Sequencing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Long Read Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Long Read Sequencing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Long Read Sequencing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Long Read Sequencing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Long Read Sequencing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Long Read Sequencing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Long Read Sequencing Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Long Read Sequencing Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Long Read Sequencing Revenue Market
