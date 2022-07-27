Portable Power Bank Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Power Bank in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Power Bank Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Portable Power Bank Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Portable Power Bank companies in 2020 (%)
The global Portable Power Bank market was valued at 12660 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 14390 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Portable Power Bank manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Power Bank Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Power Bank Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Up To 10000 mAh
10001 – 15000 mAh
Above 15000 mAh
Global Portable Power Bank Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Power Bank Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Smartphone
Tablet
Media Device
Global Portable Power Bank Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Power Bank Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Power Bank revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Power Bank revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Portable Power Bank sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Portable Power Bank sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MI
Anker
Samsung
Sony
FSP
Panasonic
SCUD
Powerocks
Pisen
GP Batteries
Mophie
Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited)
Apacer
Yoobao
Besiter
DX Power
Maxell
Intex Technologies
Romoss
Pineng
IEC Technology
RavPower
Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv)
Mili
Lepow
Ambrane
Aigo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Power Bank Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Power Bank Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Power Bank Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Power Bank Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Portable Power Bank Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Power Bank Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Power Bank Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Power Bank Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Power Bank Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Power Bank Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Power Bank Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Power Bank Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Power Bank Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Power Bank Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global
