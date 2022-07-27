Biomass Heating Plant Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biomass Heating Plant in global, including the following market information:
Global Biomass Heating Plant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biomass Heating Plant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Biomass Heating Plant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biomass Heating Plant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Direct Combustion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biomass Heating Plant include E.ON, Orsted A/S, Drax Group, Aalborg, Comsa, Abantia, Aker ASA, Fortum Oyj and Eidsiva Energi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biomass Heating Plant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biomass Heating Plant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Biomass Heating Plant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Direct Combustion
Gasification
Combined Heat and Heating
Others
Global Biomass Heating Plant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Biomass Heating Plant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Generation
Heat Distribution
Global Biomass Heating Plant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Biomass Heating Plant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biomass Heating Plant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biomass Heating Plant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biomass Heating Plant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Biomass Heating Plant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
E.ON
Orsted A/S
Drax Group
Aalborg
Comsa
Abantia
Aker ASA
Fortum Oyj
Eidsiva Energi
Suez
Statkraft
EHP
VATTENFALL
ZE PAK
MGT Power
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biomass Heating Plant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biomass Heating Plant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biomass Heating Plant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biomass Heating Plant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biomass Heating Plant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biomass Heating Plant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biomass Heating Plant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biomass Heating Plant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biomass Heating Plant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biomass Heating Plant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biomass Heating Plant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biomass Heating Plant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biomass Heating Plant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biomass Heating Plant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biomass Heating Plant Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biomass Heating Plant Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
