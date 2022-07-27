Gas Utilities in China – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary

Gas Utilities in China industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6570402/china-gas-utilities-market-2025-713

Key Highlights

– The gas utilities market covers all natural gas consumption, net of distribution or transmission losses, by end-users in the following categories: industrial (including use as a feedstock and autogeneration), commercial and public-sector organizations, residential consumers, electric power generation (including combined heat and power but excluding autogeneration and heat plant), and other (including transport, agriculture, centralized heat plant, and other usage). Values are calculated from segment volumes and the average annual price of gas charged to end-users in each segment net of any applicable taxes.

– The Chinese gas utilities industry had total revenues of $84.1bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% between 2016 and 2020.

– Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 11.8% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 11,514.3 billion cubic feet in 2020.

– The Industrial segment was the industry's most lucrative in 2020, with total revenues of $39.4bn, equivalent to 46.9% of the industry's overall value.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the gas utilities market in China

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the gas utilities market in China

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key gas utilities market players' global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the China gas utilities market with five year forecasts

Reasons to Buy

– What was the size of the China gas utilities market by value in 2020?

– What will be the size of the China gas utilities market in 2025?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the China gas utilities market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up China's gas utilities market?

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/china-gas-utilities-market-2025-713-6570402

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Market rivalry

1.9. Competitive Landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

3.2. Market volume

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

5.2. Market volume forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market share

7.2. Who are the leading players?

7.3. What strategies have leading players followed in recent years?

7.4. How has gas sector reform impacted the competitive landscape?

7.5. What threats do the leading players face?

7.6. How has COVID-19 affected leading players?

8 Company Profiles

8.1. PetroChina Company Limited

8.2. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

8.3. CNOOC Limited

8.4. China Gas Holdings Ltd

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data

10 Appendix

10.1. Methodology

10.2. Industry associations

10.3. Related MarketLine research

10.4. About MarketLine

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/china-gas-utilities-market-2025-713-6570402

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global and China System Utilities Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Utilities BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide 2016-2025

Utilities in China – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

China IoT Utilities Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

