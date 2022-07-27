Energy Consumption in Russia – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Summary

Energy Consumption in Russia industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– The energy consumption sector is defined as the energy consumption by industry, transport, residential, commercial, agricultural, and fishing consumers and markets.Volume is defined as consumption of millions of tonnes of oil equivalent of coal & coal gases (including coal and peat), oil & oil products (including crude oil), natural gas, nuclear, and renewable energy (including hydro, geothermal, solar and biofuel). Value refers to the sum of segments values, as the product of volume and average prices for each type of energy (renewable and nuclear prices estimated from average electricity retailing prices. All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e. without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates.

– The Russian energy consumption sector had total revenues of $107.1bn in 2020, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -1.1% between 2016 and 2020.

– Sector consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 0% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 716.3 mtoe in 2020.

– The value of the Russian energy consumption sector declined by 25% in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced energy demand.

Scope

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market rivalry

1.8. Competitive Landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

3.2. Market volume

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

5.2. Market volume forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading companies?

7.2. What have been the most significant mergers/acquisitions over the last few years?

7.3. What strategies do the leading players follow?

8 Company Profiles

8.1. OAO Gazprom

8.2. OJSC Rosneft Oil Company

8.3. Lukoil Oil Co.

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data

10 Appendix

10.1. Methodology

10.2. Industry associations

10.3. Related MarketLine research

10.4. About MarketLine

