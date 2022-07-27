Metal-Clad Switchgear Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal-Clad Switchgear in global, including the following market information:
Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Metal-Clad Switchgear companies in 2020 (%)
The global Metal-Clad Switchgear market was valued at 57920 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 67310 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Metal-Clad Switchgear manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
5kV Metal-clad Switchgear
15kV Metal-clad Switchgear
27kV Metal-clad Switchgear
38kV Metal-clad Switchgear
Other
Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Living Power Control
Commercial Power Control
Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metal-Clad Switchgear revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metal-Clad Switchgear revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Metal-Clad Switchgear sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Metal-Clad Switchgear sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Schneider Electric
Mitsubishi Electric
EATON
SIEMENS
Elimsan
Fuji Electric
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Toshiba
CHINT
Hyosung
Meidensha Corporation
Wecome
LSIS Co. Ltd
HEAG
CTCS
Sunrise Group
SHVS
SENTEG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal-Clad Switchgear Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal-Clad Switchgear Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal-Clad Switchgear Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal-Clad Switchgear Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal-Clad Switchgear Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal-Clad Switchgear Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
