Online Education Service Platform Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

Segments Covered in the Report

Online Education Service Platform Market Segment by Type

Online Classes

Assessment Exams

Other

Online Education Service Platform Market Segment by Application

University Education

Non-university Education

The report on the Online Education Service Platform market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

ProctorU

Pearson VUE

PSI Services

ExamSoft

Verificient

Respondus

Google Classroom

Udemy

WizIQ

BlackBoard Learn

Coursera

Skillshare

Thinkific

GoToTraining

Trainual

Koolearn Tech

Hujiang

Open Education

TAL Education Group

Gaotu Techedu

–Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Online Education Service Platform consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Online Education Service Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Education Service Platform manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Education Service Platform with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Online Education Service Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Online Education Service Platform Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Online Education Service Platform Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Online Education Service Platform Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Online Education Service Platform Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Online Education Service Platform Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Online Education Service Platform Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Online Education Service Platform Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Online Education Service Platform Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Online Education Service Platform Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Online Education Service Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Online Education Service Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Online Education Service Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Online Education Service Platform Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Online Education Service Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Online Education Service Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Online Education Service Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Online Education Service Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Online Education Service Platform Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Online Education Service Platform Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ProctorU

7.1.1 ProctorU Company Details

7.1.2 ProctorU Business Overview

7.1.3 ProctorU Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.1.4 ProctorU Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 ProctorU Recent Development

7.2 Pearson VUE

7.2.1 Pearson VUE Company Details

7.2.2 Pearson VUE Business Overview

7.2.3 Pearson VUE Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.2.4 Pearson VUE Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Pearson VUE Recent Development

7.3 PSI Services

7.3.1 PSI Services Company Details

7.3.2 PSI Services Business Overview

7.3.3 PSI Services Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.3.4 PSI Services Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 PSI Services Recent Development

7.4 ExamSoft

7.4.1 ExamSoft Company Details

7.4.2 ExamSoft Business Overview

7.4.3 ExamSoft Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.4.4 ExamSoft Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 ExamSoft Recent Development

7.5 Verificient

7.5.1 Verificient Company Details

7.5.2 Verificient Business Overview

7.5.3 Verificient Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.5.4 Verificient Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Verificient Recent Development

7.6 Respondus

7.6.1 Respondus Company Details

7.6.2 Respondus Business Overview

7.6.3 Respondus Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.6.4 Respondus Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Respondus Recent Development

7.7 Google Classroom

7.7.1 Google Classroom Company Details

7.7.2 Google Classroom Business Overview

7.7.3 Google Classroom Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.7.4 Google Classroom Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Google Classroom Recent Development

7.8 Udemy

7.8.1 Udemy Company Details

7.8.2 Udemy Business Overview

7.8.3 Udemy Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.8.4 Udemy Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Udemy Recent Development

7.9 WizIQ

7.9.1 WizIQ Company Details

7.9.2 WizIQ Business Overview

7.9.3 WizIQ Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.9.4 WizIQ Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 WizIQ Recent Development

7.10 BlackBoard Learn

7.10.1 BlackBoard Learn Company Details

7.10.2 BlackBoard Learn Business Overview

7.10.3 BlackBoard Learn Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.10.4 BlackBoard Learn Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 BlackBoard Learn Recent Development

7.11 Coursera

7.11.1 Coursera Company Details

7.11.2 Coursera Business Overview

7.11.3 Coursera Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.11.4 Coursera Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Coursera Recent Development

7.12 Skillshare

7.12.1 Skillshare Company Details

7.12.2 Skillshare Business Overview

7.12.3 Skillshare Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.12.4 Skillshare Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Skillshare Recent Development

7.13 Thinkific

7.13.1 Thinkific Company Details

7.13.2 Thinkific Business Overview

7.13.3 Thinkific Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.13.4 Thinkific Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Thinkific Recent Development

7.14 GoToTraining

7.14.1 GoToTraining Company Details

7.14.2 GoToTraining Business Overview

7.14.3 GoToTraining Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.14.4 GoToTraining Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 GoToTraining Recent Development

7.15 Trainual

7.15.1 Trainual Company Details

7.15.2 Trainual Business Overview

7.15.3 Trainual Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.15.4 Trainual Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Trainual Recent Development

7.16 Koolearn Tech

7.16.1 Koolearn Tech Company Details

7.16.2 Koolearn Tech Business Overview

7.16.3 Koolearn Tech Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.16.4 Koolearn Tech Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Koolearn Tech Recent Development

7.17 Hujiang

7.17.1 Hujiang Company Details

7.17.2 Hujiang Business Overview

7.17.3 Hujiang Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.17.4 Hujiang Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Hujiang Recent Development

7.18 Open Education

7.18.1 Open Education Company Details

7.18.2 Open Education Business Overview

7.18.3 Open Education Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.18.4 Open Education Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Open Education Recent Development

7.19 TAL Education Group

7.19.1 TAL Education Group Company Details

7.19.2 TAL Education Group Business Overview

7.19.3 TAL Education Group Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.19.4 TAL Education Group Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 TAL Education Group Recent Development

7.20 Gaotu Techedu

7.20.1 Gaotu Techedu Company Details

7.20.2 Gaotu Techedu Business Overview

7.20.3 Gaotu Techedu Online Education Service Platform Introduction

7.20.4 Gaotu Techedu Revenue in Online Education Service Platform Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Gaotu Techedu Recent Development

