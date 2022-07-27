Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

NB-IoT

LTE-M

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Agriculture

By Company

Ericsson

Vodafone

Telstra

Sierra Wireless

PureSoftware

Sequans Communications

Orange

T-Mobile

Telus

MediaTek

Athonet

NetNumber

Telensa

Actility

Link Labs

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 NB-IoT

1.2.3 LTE-M

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Energy and Utilities

1.3.4 Transportation and Logistics

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Agriculture

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Challenges

2.

