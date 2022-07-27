Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
NB-IoT
LTE-M
Segment by Application
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Transportation and Logistics
Healthcare
Agriculture
By Company
Ericsson
Vodafone
Telstra
Sierra Wireless
PureSoftware
Sequans Communications
Orange
T-Mobile
Telus
MediaTek
Athonet
NetNumber
Telensa
Actility
Link Labs
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 NB-IoT
1.2.3 LTE-M
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Manufacturing
1.3.3 Energy and Utilities
1.3.4 Transportation and Logistics
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Agriculture
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Internet of Things (IoT) Market Challenges
