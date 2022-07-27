Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Underfloor Heating and Cooling System in global, including the following market information:
Global Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Underfloor Heating and Cooling System companies in 2020 (%)
The global Underfloor Heating and Cooling System market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Underfloor Heating and Cooling System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Electric System
Hydronic System
Global Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Others
Global Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Underfloor Heating and Cooling System revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Underfloor Heating and Cooling System revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Underfloor Heating and Cooling System sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Underfloor Heating and Cooling System sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Danfoss A/S (Denmark)
Uponor Corporation (Finland)
Emersion Electric Co. (US)
Honeywell International (US)
Robert Bosch (Germany)
Pentair PLC (US)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Nexans S.A. (France)
Warmup (UK)
Raychem (US)
Thermogroup (UK)
Flexel (UK)
Emmeti (UK)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Underfloor Heating and Cooling System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Underfloor Heating and Coo
