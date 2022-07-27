Polyester Fibres Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyester Fibres in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyester Fibres Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyester Fibres Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/160478/global-polyester-fibres-market-2022-2028-454

Global top five Polyester Fibres companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyester Fibres market was valued at 62440 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 61230 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -0.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Staple Fibre (PSF) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyester Fibres include Tongkun Group, Reliance, Zhejiang Hengyi Group, Shenghong, Xin Feng Ming Group, Hengli Group, Billion Industrial, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group and Nanya, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyester Fibres manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyester Fibres Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Fibres Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester Staple Fibre (PSF)

Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY)

Global Polyester Fibres Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Fibres Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Apparel

Home Furnishings

Industrial

Non-woven

Other

Global Polyester Fibres Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyester Fibres Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyester Fibres revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyester Fibres revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyester Fibres sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyester Fibres sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tongkun Group

Reliance

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

Shenghong

Xin Feng Ming Group

Hengli Group

Billion Industrial

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

Nanya

Rongsheng PetroChemical

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber

Far Eastern New Century

DAK Americas

Advansa

Lealea Group

Petrovietnam Petrochemical and Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company

Wellman

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/160478/global-polyester-fibres-market-2022-2028-454

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyester Fibres Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyester Fibres Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyester Fibres Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyester Fibres Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyester Fibres Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyester Fibres Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyester Fibres Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyester Fibres Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyester Fibres Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyester Fibres Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyester Fibres Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyester Fibres Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyester Fibres Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Fibres Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyester Fibres Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Fibres Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyester Fibres Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/160478/global-polyester-fibres-market-2022-2028-454

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

