Polyester Fibres Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyester Fibres in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyester Fibres Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyester Fibres Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Polyester Fibres companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyester Fibres market was valued at 62440 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 61230 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -0.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Staple Fibre (PSF) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyester Fibres include Tongkun Group, Reliance, Zhejiang Hengyi Group, Shenghong, Xin Feng Ming Group, Hengli Group, Billion Industrial, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group and Nanya, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyester Fibres manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyester Fibres Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyester Fibres Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyester Staple Fibre (PSF)
Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY)
Global Polyester Fibres Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyester Fibres Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Apparel
Home Furnishings
Industrial
Non-woven
Other
Global Polyester Fibres Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyester Fibres Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyester Fibres revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyester Fibres revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyester Fibres sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Polyester Fibres sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tongkun Group
Reliance
Zhejiang Hengyi Group
Shenghong
Xin Feng Ming Group
Hengli Group
Billion Industrial
Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group
Nanya
Rongsheng PetroChemical
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber
Far Eastern New Century
DAK Americas
Advansa
Lealea Group
Petrovietnam Petrochemical and Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company
Wellman
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyester Fibres Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyester Fibres Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyester Fibres Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyester Fibres Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyester Fibres Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyester Fibres Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyester Fibres Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyester Fibres Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyester Fibres Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyester Fibres Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyester Fibres Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyester Fibres Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyester Fibres Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Fibres Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyester Fibres Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Fibres Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyester Fibres Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
